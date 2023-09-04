No One Injured in Two Vehicle Crash Friday Evening

By Jeremy Coumbes on September 3, 2023 at 8:49pm

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies, Jacksonville Police, and EMS responded to a call of a head-on collision west of Jacksonville Friday evening.

Just before 6:00 pm Friday, a vehicle driven by 52-year-old Greg A. Burrus of Jacksonville exited U.S. 67 southbound and stopped at the stop sign at Ole Route 36.

At the same time, a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Stuart E. Smith of Winchester was traveling westbound on 36. Burrus’ vehicle then pulled out attempting to make a left-hand turn causing Smith’s vehicle to strike his.

Both drivers were seen by EMS and refused treatment at the scene. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage to the front. Burrus was issued a citation for failure to yield at a stop sign.