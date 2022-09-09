No One Injured In Two Vehicle Crash Near Bluff Springs

No one was injured when two vehicles collided on Illinois Route 125 near Bluff Springs yesterday evening.

Illinois State Police reports indicate that two vehicles were traveling westbound on Illinois Route 125 nearing Arenz Lane in the vicinity of Bluff Springs. One vehicle stopped in the roadway and attempted to turn into their private drive. ISP says the vehicle traveling behind did not see the vehicle in front had stopped to turn and rear-ended the vehicle.

All occupants were checked for injuries by members of the Beardstown Fire & Ambulance Service but refused any medical attention at the scene. The second vehicle’s driver was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident. No names of the drivers or descriptions of the vehicles were released by the Illinois State Police.

Illinois State Police, The Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Beardstown Fire & Ambulance, and the Beardstown Police Department all responded to the scene.