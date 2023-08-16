No One Injured in Two Vehicle Crash on East Morton Tuesday Night

No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash on East Morton Avenue last night.

Police were called to the intersection of East Morton and Bibbs Street at approximately 7:15 pm Tuesday after a caller told West Central Joint dispatchers that her vehicle had been hit.

According to a Jacksonville Police report, a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Salvador Sabino-Sanchez of Jacksonville was traveling westbound in the 100 block of East Morton in the north lane.

At the same time, a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Bobbi J. Keehner of Jacksonville was also traveling westbound in the same area in the south lane. According to the report, Sabino-Sanchez’s vehicle turned south toward the Pizza Hut parking lot from the north lane and as it crossed it struck Keehner’s vehicle.

Both vehicles sustained non-disabling damage. No injuries were reported and no vehicles had to be towed. Sabino-Sanchez was cited for improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.