No One Injured in US67 Two-Vehicle Crash Near Carrollton

No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash last night just south of Carrollton.

According to a Greene County Sheriff’s Office report, at 7:11PM the Greene County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched by West Central 911, to a two vehicle motor vehicle crash, that had occurred on US Highway 67 South at Woody Road, about 3 miles south of Carrollton.

According to the report, a 2003 Buick passenger vehicle driven by 24 year old Joseph R. Neff of Winchester was traveling northbound on U.S. 67, and according to the report, rear-ended a northbound 2015 Chrysler passenger vehicle driven by 57 year old Lacey R. Jones of Carrollton who was in the process of making a left-hand turn onto Woody Road, who was yielding right-of-way to southbound traffic.

Carrollton Police Department, the Carrollton Fire Protection District, and Jersey Community Hospital Ambulance Service responded and assisted at the scene with traffic control and rendered emergency medical services to the occupants of both vehicles.

No injuries were reported and no one was transported from the scene. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene, do to extensive damages. US 67 was briefly reduced to one lane of travel, until the vehicles could be removed. All units cleared the scene at 8:05PM.

Neff was later cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a traffic crash.