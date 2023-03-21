No One Injured in Woodson Mobile Home Fire

Fire crews from both the Woodson and Murrayville volunteer fire departments responded to a call of a structure fire at approximately 7:00 pm after a caller advised West Central Dispatch that his daughter’s bedroom was on fire.

Woodson Fire Department Captain David Banks says crews were able to extinguish the fire fairly quickly which helped to minimize any further damage to the home.

“We were dispatched to number thirty Maple Creek Estates here in Woodson. It was a double-wide mobile home. The fire was contented to a single bedroom and roughly half of the residence suffered smoke damage as well.”

Banks says damages to the home were estimated to be between $10 and $15,000. He says it is believed the cause of the fire was electrical in nature and not suspicious.

Members of the Woodson and Murayville Volunteer Fire Departments were on scene for approximately one hour.

LifeStar EMS were initially dispatched to the scene, however, they were called off while en route after fire officials determined no one was injured and everyone made it out of the home safely.

Woodson Fire Chief David Jensen was out of town when the fire occurred, but told WLDS News via message last night he has a great team and praised the work of both departments during the call.