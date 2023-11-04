No One Injured, One Pet Perishes in Mobile Home Fire Friday Night

No one was injured when fire broke out in a mobile home on Jacksonville’s east side Friday night.

The Jacksonville and South Jacksonville Fire Departments responded to the call of fire in a mobile home at 178 Rolling Acres Mobile Estates at approximately 8:30 p.m.

According to officials on scene, the fire was blowing out of both sides of the trailer when crews arrived. The fire was mainly contained in the living room and kitchen area when firefighters made entry. They were able to knock down and extinguish the fire relatively quickly.

Everyone inside the home had made it out before crews arrived, however, a puppy did perish in the blaze.

A preliminary investigation suggests the fire was possibly accidental in nature, however, it remains under investigation. The home was a total loss and no estimate of the damages was available as of press time.