No One Injured When Semi-Trailer Rolled on East Morton Monday Afternoon

Traffic was blocked for several hours Monday after a semi-trailer rolled over on its side on East Morton Avenue.

According to police reports, a semi-truck tractor-trailer driven by 24-year-old Lucas M. Sprague of Jacksonville was traveling westbound on East Morton Avenue at approximately 3:30 yesterday afternoon.

Sprague attempted to make a left-hand turn into Reynolds Consumer Products in the 200 block of East Morton Avenue, and while navigating the turn, the trailer flipped onto its side. The truck tractor stayed upright and the driver was not injured.

Both westbound lanes of East Morton were blocked by the trailer which had to be uprighted and towed from the scene. Damages to the trailer were estimated greater than $1,500. No citations were issued.