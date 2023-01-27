No One Injured When Vehicle Collides with Jacksonville Store

Jacksonville Police responded to a vehicle vs. building crash in the 1900 block of West Morton Avenue at 3:07 this afternoon.

Upon arrival and subsequent to an investigation, police say that a car being driven by 84 year old Maris R. Gent of Roodhouse mistakenly drove into the front of Maurices after placing the vehicle into drive instead of reverse.

According to a police report, the vehicle received damaged to the front bumper and hood but was able to be driven from the scene. The store received significant damage to the front glass door and unknown other areas of the store.

No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.