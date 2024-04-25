No One Seriously Injured After Vehicle Strikes Brass Door Front Entrance

No one was seriously injured when an SUV drove into a famous restaurant building on the south side of the Carrollton square yesterday afternoon.

Carrollton Police and Greene County Ambulance responded to a vehicle that had driven into the Brass Door restaurant, located at 527 South Main in Carrollton at approximately 3:45PM on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers found a silver SUV had driven into the front entrance of the building. According to a police report, the vehicle was occupied by two women from Jacksonville.

The report says that the unidentified driver missed the break pedal and hit the gas pedal, sending the vehicle over the curb and into the building.

Both occupants were transported to Boyd Memorial Hospital for observation, but no serious injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

No estimate on the amount of damage to the building was available. No citations were issued in the incident.

Patrons of The Brass Door are being directed to enter the restaurant through the back entrance. No timetable on repairs have been given. The restaurant is currently operating on its normal schedule.