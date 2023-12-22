No One Seriously Injured in Head-On Collision on South Diamond

One person received minor injuries after a head-on collision occurred this morning in Jacksonville.

According to a Jacksonville Police report, a vehicle driven by 23-year old Jordan I. White of the 1000 block of West Hall Drive in South Jacksonville was traveling southbound on South Diamond Street near the intersection of West Chambers, when his vehicle left its lane of travel and crossed over into the northbound lane of traffic and struck a vehicle head on being driven by 28-year old Allison D. Rouland of the 400 block of Pendik Street of South Jacksonville.

According to the report, White told police that his steering column locked up on his vehicle causing him to veer into the opposite lane of travel causing the collision.

Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage with airbag deployment and were towed from the scene.

Rouland is said to have complained of arm pain but refused ambulance transport.

White was cited for improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.