No SafeRides tonight. Church Closures for Nov. 30

West Central Mass Transit District will not be running the SafeRides program tonight.
A handful of area churches have canceled services for tomorrow, Nov. 30. They include:
Jacksonville First Baptist Church
Westfair Baptist Church
Winchester United Methodist Church
City Church in Jacksonville
Sunday School at Jacksonville Bible Church *worship service will still occur at 10:30 a.m.
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
The Chapel in Jacksonville
Jacksonville Church of Christ
Church of Our Saviour 8:30 a.m. mass only. 10:30 a.m. mass is on as scheduled.
Calvary Baptist Church of Jacksonville
Christ Lutheran Church in Waverly
First Christian Church of Jacksonville is cancelling their 8 a.m. service. The 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. services remain on as scheduled.
For any further cancellations or closures, please email news@wlds.com for after hours response and posting.
By Benjamin Cox on November 29, 2025 at 7:46pm
