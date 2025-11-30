No SafeRides tonight. Church Closures for Nov. 30

West Central Mass Transit District will not be running the SafeRides program tonight.



A handful of area churches have canceled services for tomorrow, Nov. 30. They include:

Jacksonville First Baptist Church

Westfair Baptist Church

Winchester United Methodist Church

City Church in Jacksonville

Sunday School at Jacksonville Bible Church *worship service will still occur at 10:30 a.m.

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church

The Chapel in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Church of Christ

Church of Our Saviour 8:30 a.m. mass only. 10:30 a.m. mass is on as scheduled.

Calvary Baptist Church of Jacksonville

Christ Lutheran Church in Waverly

First Christian Church of Jacksonville is cancelling their 8 a.m. service. The 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. services remain on as scheduled.



For any further cancellations or closures, please email news@wlds.com for after hours response and posting.





