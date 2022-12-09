No Serious Injuries in Three Vehicle West Morton Crash

Jacksonville Police and EMS responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of West Morton Avenue yesterday morning.

At approximately 11:15 am Thursday, vehicles driven by 28-year-old Tiffany N. Mullens-Stone of Jacksonville, Ryne D. Mapes of Wentzville, Missouri, and Mason H. Fricke of Chapin were all traveling eastbound in the inside lane of West Morton Avenue.

According to police reports, the vehicle driven by Mullens-Stone crashed into the rear of Mapes’ vehicle, which sent it into the rear of Frickie’s vehicle.

Mullens-Stone’s vehicle sustained disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene. The other two vehicles were able to be driven after the crash.

Mapes complained of neck pain but refused EMS treatment at the scene and said he would go to the hospital at a later time.

No other injuries were reported. All three vehicles sustained damage estimated at over $1,500. Mullens-Stone was cited by police for following too closely.