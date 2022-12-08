No Serious Injuries in Two-Vehicle Crash Wednesday Afternoon

No one was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash at a busy Jacksonville intersection on Wednesday.

Police and EMS responded to the crash at the intersection of South Church Street and West College Avenue at approximately 4:30 yesterday afternoon.

According to a police report, a 2018 Nissan Murano driven by 19-year-old Elijah C. Thomas of the 900 block of North Church was proceeding northbound through the four-way stop intersection, when at the same time a 2012 Honda Accord driven by 48-year-old Tamara M. Stice of Roodhouse was traveling west on College Avenue and struck the passenger side of Thomas’ vehicle.

Stice told police she was traveling westbound and made a complete stop at the intersection before proceeding through. She said she did not see Thomas’ vehicle until the front of her vehicle was struck.

Thomas told police he also made a complete stop and was proceeding through the intersection when his vehicle was struck. An eyewitness said he believed Stice had the right of way before they both entered the intersection.

Thomas’ vehicle sustained damage to the front passenger side fender and door. Stice’s vehicle sustained damage to the front bumper.

A passenger in Thomas’ vehicle reported arm and shoulder pain at the scene but was not transported to the hospital. The vehicles were able to be driven from the scene and no citations were issued in the incident.