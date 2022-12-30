Noll Named 2023 President of Illinois State’s Attorneys Association

Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll will have an additional post in the upcoming year.

Noll says his colleagues in the Illinois State’s Attorneys Association have named him the president of the association for the upcoming year: “It’s definitely an honor. The Illinois State’s Attorneys Association Conference was held two weeks ago in Oak Brook, Illinois. My colleagues around the state were kind enough to bestow upon me the honor of being president of that association for the next year. I look forward to taking on that responsibility. Like I said, it’s very much an honor that my colleagues think that highly of me.”

The association is a bipartisan organization comprised of all elected state’s attorneys in Illinois whose purpose is to promote the orderly administration of justice and enforcement of the law. Noll will also direct the association’s legislative committee, which reviews and initiates legislation designed to effectively prosecute criminals and prevent crime.

Noll has been the Morgan County State’s Attorney since his appointment in 2016. Noll will succeed Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz to the position of president of the association.