Nominations Needed for Mogan County Makers and Building Restorers

Anyone who makes and sells products, or has restored a building that could help attract visitors to Morgan County might be featured in a new campaign soon. The Jacksonville Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau has launched a new program called Morgan County Marvels.

Executive Director Brittany Henry says the new initiative is designed to shine a spotlight on the remarkable products and/or achievements that are created right here in Morgan County.

“We kept thinking about what program can we release that can really highlight some of the best that Jacksonville has to offer while recognizing the hard work that has been put in by these small makers and those that have redone buildings, whether it’s a vacant building or a historic building that serves visitors and locals alike.”

Henry says the Morgan County community is full of talented individuals and businesses whose work deserves recognition. “We’re looking a makers, so small locally made products, anything from-…well, I don’t really want to give too many things because I don’t want to tip off or influence the nominations. So just think of small local businesses that create products in our area.

We’re not exclusive just to Jacksonville because we know we have some great surrounding businesses. So we’re looking at the Morgan County Area as a whole, and why we’re calling it the Morgan County Marvels. But anyone that has some type of product that visitors may want to purchase while they are here in town that was locally made.

Same thing goes for the vacant or historic building. Maybe it’s a site that has been revitalized to serve a visitor when they are here in Jacksonville and have put in a ton of time and money and talent to make that an attractive site for those that visit.”

Henry says she thinks the Morgan County Marvels will not only help promote the products and spaces locally but also have the potential to help boost tourism in the area as well.

“Showcasing these businesses and the talents of these local makers- people want an experience when they travel into small communities, and even large communities, but it’s nice to put a face to the person who made that product or did the work. Maybe you’re enjoying a great meal in a revitalized building, or in an entertainment space highlighting a fun activity with your family. Or maybe it’s that local product that you purchased and took home that says made in Jacksonville, Illinois. Those are the things that we’re most proud of and that we think we can help highlight.”

A new Morgan County Marvel will be chosen each quarter. Those selected will receive recognition on the JACVB website, a feature in their newsletter, reel video footage, opportunities for media coverage, and an item of recognition from JACVB.

Henry says the item is being kept a secret for the first recipient, but she hints that it just might be something locally made as well.

Nominations can be made by going to the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau website at jacksonvilleil.org and clicking on the “About The CVB” following the “Morgan County Marvels” tab to download and fill out the nomination form. Submissions should include a brief description of the product or achievement, along with any relevant photos or supporting information.

The deadline for submissions is September 30, 2024. For more information on the Morgan County Marvels, go to jacksonvilleil.org, or call Henry at 217-243-5678.