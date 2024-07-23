North Greene Announces New AD, HS Girls Head Basketball Coach

The North Greene Athletic Department has announced the hiring of two individuals today.

Anthony Willeford has been hired as the new Athletic Director for the district. Willeford takes over for McKea Jones who resigned last month for a new job in the Bluffs School District. Willeford was a 2010 graduate of North Greene High School and was a multi-sport standout. Willeford graduated from MacMurray College before spending 7 years in the United States Air Force before returning to the district. Willeford will also be taking on the duties of Restorative Discipline Director.

The Athletic Department has also named Logan Staats as the new High School Girls Basketball Coach. Staats is a 2009 graduate of North Greene and a graduate of McKendree College. He has served as the Junior High Basketball Coach the last two seasons. He will be moving from teaching positions at the Junior High to the High school to become the new high school Boys PE Teacher.