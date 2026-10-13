North Greene announces new Photo ID for Entry Policy

By Benjamin Cox on October 13, 2026 at 9:16am

North Greene Unit District 3 is implementing a new visitor check-in procedure at its schools.

The district announced Oct. 7 that anyone entering a school building beyond the main office will be required to present a valid, state-issued photo ID, such as a driver’s license.

The ID will be scanned through the district’s visitor management system, and visitors will receive a photo badge to wear while inside the building.

The requirement applies to people visiting classrooms, meeting with staff, volunteering, job shadowing or otherwise going beyond the school office.

Parents and guardians who are only entering the office to sign a student in or out will not need to complete the visitor check-in process.

The district says the new procedure is part of its continued efforts to keep students and staff safe.