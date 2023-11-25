North Greene Area Gets In Early Holiday Spirit This Weekend

The North Greene area will be in the Christmas spirit this weekend.

The White Hall Lions Club is hosting the 19th annual Hometown Christmas today. Festivities kick off at 9AM in Whiteside Park.

White Hall Lions’ President Lindsey Coultas says it will be a busy day full of Christmas giveaways and vendors: “We are starting the day off at 9 o’clock with the Grinchmas 5K. Registration starts at 8:30 at Whiteside Park. Then, we are going to take a little break in between there and Santa’s going to come at Noon on the fire truck. At the park will be food, pottery like White Hall Pottery, stoneware, stands, craft vendors. We also have lots of giveaways – giveaways for kids and a utility bill drawing. If you are a resident of White Hall, you can register to win to get your utilities paid for one month. Those drawings will happen at 3 o’clock. Then, we also have free horse & carriage rides. I believe they come from St. Louis area, and they will be starting at 3 o’clock. From 3-5:30PM, you will be able to get a free horse & carriage ride. At 5:30PM, the Grinchmas parade will step off and go down Main Street, which is a lighted Christmas parade.”

Coultas says there will also be a festival of trees auction to benefit the White Hall Lions to help pay for their programs and community events throughout the year. If you would like to enter the parade, entry is free and line up starts at 5pm at the North Greene Unit Office on Sherman Street.

Last night, the Roodhouse Christmas in the Park was held with Santa arriving at 7PM. The 10th annual Roohouse event brought back kettle cooked chili courtesy of the Roodhouse Police Department. The events were well attended despite the cold.