North Greene Bus Crash

By Gary Scott on April 30, 2026 at 10:25am

A North Greene school bus crash north of Carrollton yesterday afternoon left students and a staff member injured.

State police say 11 students and one staff member were taken to a hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries.

Police say the bus was northbound on 67 when a southbound vehicle crossed the center line on a curve.

Troopers say the bus driver took evasive action, leaving the right side of the roadway and hitting a ditch embankment. The bus ended up rolling onto its side.

All lanes of 67 was shut down after the crash, and reopened about 8 last night.

As a result, a mock DUI traffic crash re-enactment for the students at the Greene County fairgrounds was cancelled.

North Greene superintendent Jackie Kuchy says counselors will be available for staff and students if needed today.