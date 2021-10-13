North Greene Cancels Varsity Football Game This Week Citing Injuries, Player Discipline

North Greene High School won’t be fielding a varsity football team this week. According to an announcement from the North Greene Athletic Department, injuries and players under team discipline have caused them to cancel their game against Camp Point Central this Saturday.

The Athletic Department says that due to the remaining roster being filled with freshman and sophomores, they didn’t feel it was in the best interest of fielding a team due to safety concerns for the younger players.

North Greene Athletic Department officials say that Camp Point has been able to procure another opponent for Saturday and will play. Information on who Camp Point’s opponent is has not been found at this time. It is Camp Point’s Homecoming this week.

North Greene says players returning from injury and player discipline next week should allow them to field a team the final week of the season.