North Greene Football Field Updates On Hold

A project that’s been on hold for the last two years at North Greene High School’s football field will once again have to wait.

The Greene Prairie Press reports that the North Greene Board of Education has put plans to replace the concession stand and bathrooms at the football field on hold again this year.

There have been plumbing issues with the bathroom and water facilities for the last several years. The district managed to install some temporary fixes. A plan was approved at the district’s February board meeting to pursue more robust renovations to the facilities.

Currently, the bathrooms are not ADA compliant and have no doors while the concession stand, built some time in the 1990s has never had hot water.

The district has engaged with an architect to see what options there are to address renovations in phases.

Superintendent Jackie Kuchy is reported to have told the board at their June meeting that a list of things that need to be completed as soon as possible are being gathered before the scope of the project will fully come into picture as far as funding and support are concerned.

District Architect Rick Keisker is set to meet with district officials sometime next week to provide an outlook for the project.