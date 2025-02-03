North Greene has a new head Football Coach

By Gary Scott on February 3, 2025 at 3:27pm

The North Greene school board has voted to hire a new football coach.

He is Nicholas Mellenthin. Mellenthin is a 2011 graduate of Bunker Hill, where he began his coaching career.

Mellenthin has spent the last two tears as offensive coordinator for Casey Westfield. The Warriors went 19-4 during that span, including two Class 1A quarterfinals appearances. Mellenthin also has coaching experience at Staunton and Edwardsville.

Mellenthin replaces Brain Van Meter, who stepped down after three years at the North Greene post last fall. His teams amassed a record of 1-26.