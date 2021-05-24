North Greene HS English Teacher wins National Recognition

A North Greene High School teacher has received national recognition.

High School English Teacher Angela Brame was recognized by North Greene Senior and U.S. Presidential Scholar Sarah McEvers in her application essay for the prestigious award. McEvers essay detailed how Brame had inspired and motivated her to be the best student and person she could be.

For that special mention, Brame was recognized as a U.S. Presidential Scholars’ Distinguished Teacher as an extension of McEvers’ prestigious honor.

Brame is a 2004 North Greene graduate and has been teaching at her alma mater since 2012. Brame received her degree in secondary education from MacMurray College in 2008. Brame’s mother was also a teacher in the district for several years.

Brame told the Journal Courier that she hopes to use the experience to inspire future students to step out of their comfort zone and try anything. She said she doesn’t want students to think that just because they are from a small town that they cannot achieve greatness at any level.