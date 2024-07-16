North Greene Jr.-Sr. High Seeking Info on Alumni Veterans

North Greene Jr.-Sr. High School staff and students are seeking to honor alumni of the school who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Staff at the school are currently collecting names and pictures (if possible) of North Greene graduates who have gone on to be in the military.

Please send along the person’s name, their year of graduation from North Greene High School, and military branch along with a picture of them in uniform via email to gedwards@northgreene.com; or you can send it in the postal mail or drop it off the information off as well as a 4×6 picture at the school’s office, located at 546 North Main Street, White Hall, IL 62092 after July 29th.