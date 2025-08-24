North Greene Knights JFL Football to wear honorary helmet decal in memory of long-time supporter, coach

The North Greene Knights Junior Football League team will be sporting an honorary decal on their helmets this fall in honor of a late coach and long-time supporter.

Tim J. Beiermann, 58, of Carrollton passed away Saturday, August 2nd in Smithfield. Beiermann had a profound love of football, playing both in high school for the Carrollton Hawks and the Monmouth Scots in college. Beiermann would return to the area and start coaching in the North Greene area in the early 90s, serving as an assistant under head coach Mike McGiles when the Spartans made the playoffs for the first time in 1992.

Beiermann was known for his relationship to former players on the team as well as being the long-time Secretary for the WIVC Junior Football League.