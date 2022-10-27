North Greene Looking to Expand Building for Early Childhood Offerings

The North Greene School District is applying for building funds from the state to add more to their Early Childhood programs.

The Illinois State Board of Education has made $100 million available statewide for grants to public schools to either start a program or expand their current offerings with new construction.

Grant recipients are required to provide 3-10% of the total cost of the project in matching funds based on the school’s Tier level. North Greene is considered a Tier 1 school and would only be required to provide 3% matching.

The Greene Prairie Press reports that the North Greene School Board approved applying for a $7 million grant to expand the district’s current Early Childhood offerings at the District Office, site of the former White Hall Elementary. The grant would require North Greene to pay in $220,000 to the project.

The renovation would include adding a multi-purpose room, cafeteria, and more office space and renovate the north end of the building. The new construction would renovate 12,000 square feet of space and add on 12,000 square feet of space.

The building would house Pre-K, early childhood, and the district’s Bright Futures Family daycare program. Superintendent Mark Scott said during the October 19th meeting that the district wouldn’t be adding additional staff but put them all in the same location to coordinate services.

Funding through the state will be released in two traunches. The first $60 million will be awarded later this Fall, with the $40 million to be decided some time next year.