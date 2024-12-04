North Greene Looks for a new FB Coach

By Gary Scott on December 4, 2024 at 11:55am

North Greene is looking for a new head football coach.

Brian VanMeter has resigned as head football coach at North Greene, according to a release from the North Greene Athletic Department.

Principal Brett Berry says the resignation was by VanMeter’s choosing.

VanMeter just finished his third season as head coach. North Greene downed Beardstown in the 8th game of the season this year. It was North Greene’s first win under VanMeter in three seasons.

It also snapped a 36 game losing streak for the school.

Berry says the board has begun the search for a new coach. He says any interested candidates can submit an application to northgreene.com.