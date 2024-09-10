North Greene Schools to Move to ALICE System Response For Potential Violent Intruder Situations

North Greene School District officials announced today that they are changing strategies on how they will handle a potential threat of a violent intruder at their school buildings.

Superintendent Jackie Kuchy issued a letter today saying that the district will be adopting ALICE proactive strategies to react to such threat. ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate.

Kuchy says in the letter that lockdown-only responses to active shooter situations has been deemed insufficient by the U.S. Department of Education, independent researchers, and law enforcement. She says the ALICE strategies are some of the most adopted policies across the country, with some 6,500 school districts already using the methods, and it will help the district stay within federally-mandated guidelines.

The district’s staff is expected to receive both online and hands-on instruction in the new methods in the coming months. Kuchy says more information about the ALICE strategies will be released by the district throughout the school year.

For more information on ALICE visit alicetraining.com. For questions about the district’s implementation, you can contact Superintendent Kuchy at 217-374-2842.