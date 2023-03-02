North Greene Superintendent Resigns; Taking New Position at Nauvoo-Colusa

The North Greene School District is now looking for a new superintendent.

Superintendent Mark Scott is expected to tenure his resignation tonight in a special meeting. Scott says he’s taken a position at the Nauvoo-Colusa School District #325: “I start at Nauvoo on July 1st. It was pretty much just a personal, looking out for my personal best interest [decision]. I’ve got 8 years [left], and your last, best 4 of your last 10 years is what your retirement is based on. I’m looking at quite a bit of a boost in retirement and pension funds. This is always going to be my home. I went to school here. I’ve lived here for 47 years, graduated from here, taught here, served as a principal here, and served as superintendent for 8 years. I don’t wish anything except success and the best of luck to all the staff and students. I wish them the best.”

Scott told the Journal Courier that he does expect some challenges in his new district.

He says the North Greene School Board had plans to discuss the process of his replacement last night at a special board meeting.

He says he’s doing what he can to help before he leaves: “With me leaving, I don’t know how big of a part [the board] wants me to play in that, but I have reached out to the Illinois Association of School Administrators and the Illinois Association of School Boards. They have sent us some names and numbers of possible interim superintendents to fill in until [the board] decides what they want to do. [At the special board meeting], they are going to discuss how they want to fill the position. The decision will ultimately be left up to the school board, but I will help them any way I can.”

Scott says his final day with the North Greene District is June 30th.