North Greene To Have In Person, Outdoor Graduation

Another school in the area is planning an in-person, outdoor graduation ceremony this year.

North Greene High School will have an in-person, outdoor graduation on their football field on Saturday, May 29th at 7PM.

8th grade promotion will be held the same way on the day prior Thursday, May 28th at 7PM.

According to the Greene Prairie Press, the North Greene Board of Education voted unanimously in favor of the ceremonies at their April 21st meeting. Winchester Schools announced earlier in the week they would also be having outdoor, in-person graduations.

Chairs will be set up on the field for parents and friends to attend, while the football bleachers will be used for faculty and graduates.

A rain out date has been set for the following day in each case. If the 8th grade promotion is postponed on May 28th, it would be held prior to the high school ceremony on May 29th. If both are rained out, a postponement date would be set for the following Saturday, June 5th.