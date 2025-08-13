North Mac community in mourning after teen’s death in farming accident

By Benjamin Cox on August 13, 2025 at 3:18pm

A Virden teen has died after a farming implement accident.

Macoupin County Coroner Anthony Kravanya pronounced 16-year-old Nolan C. Kiel dead at the scene of a farm implement accident Tuesday morning near Virden. The accident occurred on Virden Road at approximately 11:56 a.m. Kiel was said to have been operating farm equipment when the accident took place, according to the coroner’s report.

Emergency responders from the Virden Fire Department, Virden Police Department, Prairieland Ambulance Service, Girard Fire Department, Auburn Fire Department, and the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

An autopsy was conducted today and determined the Kiel died from asphyxiation.

The circumstances surrounding the accident and death remain under investigation by the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department and the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office.

The school district announced the death of Kiel today on its Facebook page. “Nolan will be remembered by the North Mac community as always possessing a positive attitude and friendly demeanor,” the announcement said. Kiel was entering his junior year and was a well-known student-athlete with the school’s soccer team.

North Mac schools had counselors on hand today at the High School Media Center until 4 PM, at the Middle School Library from 2-4 PM and as needed when students return on Monday.