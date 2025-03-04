North Mac Head Coach TJ Wilson Retires

By Benjamin Cox on March 4, 2025 at 5:35pm

Officials with North Mac High School announced the retirement of long-time boys varsity basketball coach TJ Wilson on Tuesday.

Wilson coached for 26 season between Girard and then the North Mac consolidation district. He has been the only varsity basketball coach since Virden and Girard consolidated after the 2009-10 season.

Wilson finishes with an overall record of 436-330 record, which includes 3 regional titles. He is second all-time in wins at the Waverly Holiday Tournament with 52.

Wilson was announced as a part of the 2025 IBCA Hall of Fame class this November.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

