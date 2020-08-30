North Mac Joining SCC in 2022

North Mac High School is heading south in two years for sports. The North Mac school board voted unanimously to accept an invitation to join the South Central Conference this past Wednesday night. North Mac has been a Sangamo Conference member since 2012. North Mac is the consolidated school district of the former Virden and Girard school districts, which happened in 2010. Virden had formerly been a part of the South Central Conference from 1966-1985 before joining the old Prairie State Conference with Girard.

North Mac will now join the South Central Conference with fellow Macoupin County Schools Carlinville, Gillespie, Hillsboro, Piasa (Southwestern), and Staunton in 2022. The SCC extended an invitation to North Mac in June after Roxana voted to leave the league for the Cahokia Conference beginning in 2022.

The Sangamo Conference will now have 9 schools unless the fill the void: Athens, Auburn, Maroa-Forsyth, New Berlin, Petersburg PORTA, Pittsfield, Pleasant Plains, Riverton and Williamsville. Mason City Illini Central is a league member in all other sports while Pittsfield is in for football only.

According to the State Journal Register, it’s been a busy year for North Mac’s athletic department with the finishing of a $2 million baseball diamond after completing a $5 million project on the football and soccer field with a new turf.