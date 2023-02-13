North Mac School District Warns of Opioid Problem After Friday Student Incident

North Mac School District had a dire warning on Friday in a letter sent home to parents.

Superintendent Kyle Hacke reported that early in the morning on Friday two North Mac High School students were found under the influence of marijuana. According to Hacke, the Virden Police Department did further investigation and completed field tests on the marijuana found in the students’ possession. The marijuana is reported to have been laced with the opioid fetanyl. Police are alleged to have told the district that the field tests on the drugs were accurate.

Hacke asked parents to talk with their children about drugs. He says the district has taken the precaution of having Narcan on site at schools to guard against potential drug overdoses. Hacke says they have plans to hold assemblies to educate students on the dangers posed by opioids.

No further information on the Friday incident with the two students at the high school has been released.