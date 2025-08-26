Northern Macoupin man arrested for child pornography possession

By Benjamin Cox on August 26, 2025 at 6:49pm

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office has charged a Macoupin County man with possession of child sex abuse material.

The Attorney General’s office charged Jeffrey A. Bates, 28, of Virden in Macoupin County Circuit Court with three counts of Class X felony dissemination of child pornography, each punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Bates is currently lodged at the Macoupin County Jail.

Raoul’s investigators, along with officers from the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search of Bates’ residence in the 100 block of Stelle Ct. in Virden on Monday. According to a press release, Bates was arrested after investigators discovered evidence of child sexual abuse material in the home.

“Thank you to the ICAC Task Force. Without the joint work by this team of investigators these cases would most likely go unsolved,” said Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl.

Raoul’s office is prosecuting this case with Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison’s office.