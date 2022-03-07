Northern Pike Co. Man Dies in One-Vehicle Crash

By Benjamin Cox on March 7, 2022 at 8:51am

A northern Pike County man has been identified as the driver who was killed in a southern Adams County single-vehicle crash on Friday.

According to an Adams County Sheriff’s Department report, an SUV ran off the road on Illinois Route 104 near 3000th Street near Beverly Township just after 3PM on Friday.

The driver was identified yesterday as 43 year old Michael R. McDowell of Baylis.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department has not released any further information on the cause of the crash as they continue to investigate.