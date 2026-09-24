Northwestern CUSD bus involved in collision

By Benjamin Cox on September 24, 2026 at 11:29am

A Northwestern school district bus driver was treated for minor injuries following a crash Monday morning on Illinois Route 111.

The Jacksonville Journal-Courier reports the accident happened around 7:24 Monday morning near Stayton Dairy Road, a few miles south of the Nortonville Blacktop.

Illinois State Police say the crash involved a school bus and a pickup truck.

Northwestern Superintendent Patrick Bowman says the bus was carrying only the driver and one student when an oncoming vehicle crossed the center line and entered the bus’s northbound lane.

Bowman says the bus driver’s quick reaction and defensive driving helped avoid a head-on collision, but the pickup truck struck the side of the bus.

The student was not injured.

The bus driver was taken to a hospital, treated for minor injuries and released.

Illinois State Police reports say there were no serious injuries reported in the crash.

The northbound lane of Route 111 was briefly blocked following the collision.

A cause of the crash had not been determined in the preliminary State Police report.