By Benjamin Cox on January 28, 2022 at 8:22am

A van reported stolen on Tuesday morning from the Northewestern School District in Palmyra has been found.

Macoupin County Sheriff’s Detectives reported that they located the van yesterday in Nilwood. No further details have been released.

Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl wished to thank the public for raising awareness about the incident and for their assistance to law enforcement in the case.