Northwestern School District Has Van Stolen

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office released information this morning about a van stolen from the Northwestern School District in Palmyra over night yesterday.

According to a release on the Office’s Facebook page, a Macoupin County Deputy was advised by the school district yesterday that a white 2009 Chevy transportation van was stolen off of their property at around 2:35AM on Wednesday.

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office says if anyone has any information to please call their office at (217) 854-3135, extension 1.