Not Many Competitive Races Shaping Up for Apr. 1 Consolidated Election

UPDATE 2PM: Some additions to the Triopia and Franklin school Board races came in late yesterday. Natalie Prince is an incumbent and will seek reelection in Franklin. Incumbent James Beck also filed for reelection in Triopia.

Yesterday was the end of the filing period for municipal elections in the state for the April 1st consolidated elections.

Most of the races in the area are expected to not be competitive.

All three incumbents filed for re-election to the Jacksonville District 117 School Board.

One incumbent did not file paperwork yesterday to remain on the Jacksonville City Council. Ward 3 Alderman Kent Hannant did not file yesterday. However, two new names have filed for that ward. Terrisa Lashmett and L.C. Clinton have filed to run for the seat. Darcella Speed, Lori Large-Oldenettel, Brett Henry, Mary Watts, Mayor Andy Ezard, Treasurer Beth Hopkins, and City Clerk Angela Salyer have all filed unopposed.

The Village of South Jacksonville’s board of trustees will have some holes to fill after the April Election. One trustee seat will be vacated and one seat that’s remained vacant for more than a year will be open. Trustee Paula Belobradjic-Stewart was the only trustee to file paperwork for reelection. Trustee J.W. Coleman had previously said he was not running for reelection due to needing more family time and recent health concerns. Village President Dick Samples has filed to run for re-election unopposed. Bentley Landess has filed paperwork for election to fill the vacant village clerk position.

The Franklin School Board will likely have some change over as incumbent Amy Bowman has filed for reelection, and newcomer Matthew Wells has filed to go for one of the two remaining open seats. Incumbents Natalie Prince and William T. Smith did not file paperwork prior to yesterday’s deadline.

The Triopia School Board is also in a similar fashion. Tracy Sayre will run for re-election for a full 4-year term. Sayre won a 2-year unexpired term in 2023. Cindy Littleton and Jim Beck did not file paperwork yesterday prior to the deadline.

Just one road district commissioner and secretary filed yesterday. Incumbents Joe Wood and Christina Wells filed for Road District #9. Both were unopposed.

There also appears to be competitive races in the Village of Meredosia, but filings for the outlying area’s municipal elections have not come in as of press time.