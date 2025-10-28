Not Quite the Follies for JMH 150th

By Gary Scott on October 28, 2025 at 6:50am

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital will celebrate 150 years of hospital service to Jacksonville early next month with the recreation of a hospital favorite.

It’s the Follies. Not quite the full blown production written by Ken Bradbury years ago for Passavant Area Hospital, but it will involve many of the people who were on stage before.

Ken’s brother, Keith Bradbury says the program November 8th at Hamilton’s will be a show worth seeing.

It will include slide shows of past Follies, and a recreation of some of those shows with some of the original cast.

Carrie Carls says the tickets are $45, and seating is limited.

Seating is for 400, and the stage will be set up on the north wall.

Carls says tickets can be ordered at memorial.health, and click on news for the 150th celebration.

Bradbury says then Passavant Hospital was the 149th hospital in the United States when it opened 150 years ago.