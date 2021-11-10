Nothing Fancy Supply Expands Operations in Jacksonville

A local company recently featured on Good Morning America is expanding its operations.

The Nothing Fancy Supply Company has added two new employees and taken on a dedicated manufacturing space in Jacksonville.

Owner Colleen Flinn was featured on the Saturday, October 30th “Deals & Steals” segment on Good Morning America for the company’s sustainable beeswax handmade food wraps.

Flinn says she began making the wraps in her home to sell at The Old Capitol Farmers Market in downtown Springfield three years ago and didn’t imagine the business would expand to a national market.

Flinn has moved her business from a shed in her backyard to a warehouse location at 200 East Douglas Avenue that has over 3,000 square feet of warehouse and production space.

According to a press release, it’s been a massive year for Nothing Fancy Supply Company, which was featured in Midwest Living Magazine this past Spring and exhibited at AmericasMart in Atlanta, Georgia in July. In addition, Flinn was awarded the Snail of Approval Slow Food Award for her wraps and was a Springfield business Journal Forty Under 40 recipient this year.

To celebrate success, the company is is hosting an open (ware)house event on Saturday, November 20th. More information about the event can be found by visiting Nothing Fancy Supply on Facebook.