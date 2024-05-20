Notifications for Lead Line Service Replacement Sent to South Jacksonville Water Customers

Village of South Jacksonville water customers should have received a letter in the mail from the Illinois EPA about their water service lines.

South Jacksonville Utility officials announced today that village water customers should have received a service line notice letter from the IEPA this past week. It’s a requirement that this letter be sent out whenever a municipality undertakes lead service line replacement.

Utility officials say that there is nothing wrong with your water, it’s simply a requirement.

The village has been going through the inventory process to submit to the IEPA. The next step will be line replacement. Municipalities have until the end of the current year to submit inventory reports, after a deadline was given for April 15th. Many municipalities were given an extension due to the lengthy process. Replacements of the lines for cities under 1,200 lines have until 2042.