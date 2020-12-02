November Weather Numbers

Near record warm temperatures and drought like conditions were the most significant weather numbers from last month.

The average temperature last month was 48 degrees. That’s a full 6 degrees above normal.

It was close to the record high average for November. That was the 51 and a half degree reading average in November of 1931. It was also the warmest November since 49 and a half degree average in November of 2001.

Daily highs hit 70 or better on 8 straight days starting November 4th, and nine times in the month. Conversely, the mercury dropped below 30 at night 7 times.

The extremes were 77 on the 9th and 10th, and 24 on the 13th and 28th.

Total precipitation reached just under an inch and 2-thirds inches. Normal precipitation for November is 2 and 85 hundredths inches. We remain above average for the year.

There was no measurable snowfall last month. One rainy stretch from the 21st through the 27th included one day, the 25th, with 55 hundredths of an inch.

WLDS-WEAI is an official cooperative weather station for the National Weather Service.