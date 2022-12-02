November Weather

Temperatures were up slightly, and precipitation was down last month.

The average temperature for November 2022 was 43 and a half degrees. That’s a full degree warmer than normal.

Typical days saw highs of 55, and lows of 32. The warmest day of the month was 81 on the 5th, a record breaker. The other near record was 79 on the 10th, just one degree off the record.

Readings hit 70 or better on 6 of the 30 days, all in the first half of the month. There were 13 days of 60 or better. Lows in the teens were recorded on only 3 of the nights.

The coldest reading was 12 on the 20th.

The weather was also dry. The total precipitation was just over 2 and a half inches. That’s a little over an inch below normal.

There was an inch and 46 hundredths recorded on the 27th.

The snowfall was also nearly non existent. There was a trace recorded on the 15th. Normal snowfall for November is about an inch.

WLDS-WEAI serves as an official recording station for the National Weather Service.