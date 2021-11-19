NRCS Announces Conservation Program for Upper Macoupin Creek Watershed

Farmers in northern Macoupin County have a new opportunity to address degraded water quality and soil erosion concerns through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

State Conservationist Ivan Dozier announced yesterday that funding is being made available for the Upper Macoupin Creek Watershed using the Regional Conservation Partnership Program through the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Producers can apply for assistance through the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) which allows producers to build on their existing conservation efforts while strengthening their operation through special conservation activities that are offered. The project focus is to improve water quality in portions of Macoupin County’s Upper Macoupin Creek Watershed.

Interested producers should submit a signed application to the local NRCS field office or through http://www.farmers.gov by January 7th.

To see if you are eligible to participate in the program, producers should contact their local NRCS field office or visit www.il.nrcs.usda.gov.