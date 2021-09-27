NWS: Elevated Fire Danger This Week

The National Weather Service has issued an elevated fire danger for portions of West Central Illinois for the next several days.

Warm, dry, and windy conditions are expected across the region, which could cause fire to spread erratically.

The National Weather Service is asking residents to take extra precautions over the next few days. They ask you to properly discard cigarettes by not tossing them out of a moving vehicle. Avoid parking on dry grass and check trailers for dragging chains. Avoid burning leaves and trash outside for the next few days, and be ready to extinguish any open flames.

The warm, dry, windy weather is expected to last through the weekend across West Central Illinois.