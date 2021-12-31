NWS Predicting Winter Storm For New Year’s Weekend

The National Weather Service is predicting a winter storm will impact portions of the state Saturday. Snow is favored north of the Illinois River Valley with rain favored south of I-70. In between, expect a wintry mix that will transition to snow.

A winter storm watch will go into effect beginning Saturday morning and will last through late Saturday night, with the possibility of being extended into Sunday morning for Cass, Mason, Menard, Morgan, Schuyler, and Scott County among others.

Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow accumulation predicted is between 1-4 inches, sleet accumulations of up to a quarter of an inch, and ice accumulations of a tenth of an inch. Wind chills may reach 5-15 below zero overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

Behind the winter storm, much colder temperatures will overspread Central Illinois. Much of the area will see overnight lows in the single digits and teens Saturday night, and below zero in some areas near the Illinois River Valley Sunday night.

Cloudy and at times foggy conditions are expected tomorrow, but temperatures will be mild with most of Central Illinois warming into the 50s prior to the winter storm moving in on Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln says icy and slippery road conditions due to mix precipitation accumulations and subzero wind chills over the weekend may make travel dangerous and difficult.

