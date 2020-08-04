NWS To Update Flood Stages On Mississippi River

A view from the Missouri side into Atlas in Pike County, Illinois.

By Benjamin Cox on August 4, 2020 at 8:29am

On Wednesday, flood stage updates will take effect along the Mississippi River between Canton Lock and Dam 20 and Grafton according to KHQA.

All changes will be done to the minor flood stage levels either rising or lowering thresholds.

Minor flood stages will be raised at Canton L&D, Hannibal, Quincy and the Quincy Lock and Dam 21.

Minor flood stage will be lowered at LaGrange, Missouri where flooding has proved to precede warning levels.

Previous warning thresholds were not reflective of flooding effecting people or property, now they will.

The new thresholds are being put into effect so people will take the warnings seriously, according to representatives of the National Weather Service.

Most places along the Mississippi will be raising minor flood stage levels with only LaGrange, Missouri lowering minor flood stage.

Here is a list of the official changes:

Canton L&D 20: Raising minor flood stage from 14 to 15 feet.

LaGrange, MO: Lowering minor flood stage from 18 to 17 feet.

Quincy, IL (downtown gage): Raising minor flood stage from 17 to 19 feet.

Quincy L&D 21: Raising minor flood stage from 17 to 18 feet.

Hannibal, MO: Raising minor flood stage from 16 to 17 feet.

Saverton L&D 22: No change at minor flood stage, but raising major stage from 22 to 24 feet.

Grafton, IL: Raising minor flood stage from 18 to 20 feet.