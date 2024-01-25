Oakford Ice Jam Highlights Area Flood Warnings

The Menard County Emergency Management Office and National Weather Service in Lincoln have reported an ice jam on the Sangamon River at Oakford.

The ice jam has accumulated near the bridges that may result in rapid flooding once the ice breaks. Rapid rises can quickly move downstream and result in flash flooding. A River Flood Warning Warning is in effect for the Sangamon River at Oakford. The river is expected to crest from minor flooding sometime later this evening.

There are also continued flood warnings along the Illinois River at Havana and Beardstown. In Beardstown, the last observation measured at 15.3 feet, about 1 ¼ feet above flood stage. The river is expected to crest at just below 18 ft on Thursday, February 1st, just below moderate flood stage. Havana currently sits at just under 15 ft. They are expected to crest at just over 17 feet next Thursday just over moderate flood stage.